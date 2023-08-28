Suella Braverman does not rule out GPS tagging of illegal migrants
- Published
The government has not ruled out fitting electronic tags on some asylum seekers arriving illegally in the UK.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was considering "all options" to "exert some control" over migrants crossing the channel.
The Times originally reported that the Home Office was considering fitting asylum seekers with GPS tags.
It said this was part of efforts to stop migrants who cannot be housed in detention centres from disappearing.
"We will of course need to increase some of our detention capacity," Ms Braverman told BBC Breakfast when asked about the reports.
She added that the government's "landmark" Illegal Migration Act - a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stop small boats crossing the channel - will "empower us to detain and remove illegal migrants more swiftly".
She said: "We're considering a range of options - all options - to ensure that we can exert some control over those people who are arriving illegally so that we can thereafter remove them to a safe country like Rwanda."