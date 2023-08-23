'Putin's revenge' and Prigozhin's death 'no surprise'
- Published
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, makes the front of the Financial Times in camouflage and with weapon in hand. The broadsheet reports Russian officials saying Prigozhin was aboard a plane from Moscow to St Petersburg that crashed. The FT writes all 10 people on board died, according to Russia's emergency ministry. The paper rehashes a quote from CIA chief Bill Burns last month: "In my experience Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback."