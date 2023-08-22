Children among those trapped in Pakistan cable car
- Published
A military rescue is under way for six children and two adults trapped in a cable car over a ravine in Pakistan's north-west.
They were heading to school when one of the cables snapped, leaving it dangling 274m (900ft) above the ground. So far, helicopter rescue efforts have failed.
One of the children, a 16-year-old boy, has a heart condition and was unconscious for several hours, an adult on board named Gulfaraz told local media.
"For God's sake help us," he pleaded.
The incident happened at about 07:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday near the city of Battagram in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The open cable car is hanging precariously across the Allai valley, now by only one cable.
The car was making its fifth trip of the day, a local police officer told the BBC. By road, the journey from a village to the local school takes about two hours because of the mountainous terrain. The cable car ride takes that down to just four minutes.
Residents who spotted the stranded car used loudspeakers to alert officials. It then took at least four hours for the first rescue helicopter to arrive, local media outlet Dawn reported.
Four helicopters have so far taken part in the rescue attempts but were unsuccessful, local police officer, Muhammad Amjad told the BBC from the scene.
Allai is a mountainous area, located at an altitude of 2,000m above sea level. Settlements are spread far and wide.
Most of this mountainous area in Pakistan's north has no infrastructure like roads and basic facilities. In most of the area chair-lifts are used regularly for transportation from one mountain to another.
The chair-lift involved in this incident is believed to be privately operated by residents, local media reported.