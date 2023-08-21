Families to Letby: 'You played God with our children's lives'

"Our minds are so traumatised it won't let us remember the night you killed our child," their mother said in a statement. "After losing (Baby A) we were riddled with fear for his sister (Baby B). We are so thankful that we had that fear for her, as it saved her life... there was always a member of our family at her side watching." "Little did we know you were waiting for us to leave so you could attack," she added.