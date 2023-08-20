Women's World Cup: Fans proud of England's Lionesses after defeat to Spain
- Published
In the end, it came down to that word that has haunted England fans for decades: hurt.
But after the Lionesses' heartbreaking defeat to Spain in Sunday's final, it was impossible to find a single person gathered in the fan zone to watch the match who thought this was the end of the line for a side the country has fallen head over heels in love with.
At Croydon Boxpark in London, hundreds of supporters began the morning hopeful as they crammed into the stiflingly hot fan venue.
In scenes repeated across the country, the faithful had arrived early, waving flags, many wearing shirts with names of their heroes on the back, and hoping for a historic win.
The final whistle might have brought the curtain down on this particular World Cup dream - but this team's place in fans' hearts has been cemented.
Dani and Georgia Beazley were the first in line when the doors opened, queuing from 07:30 BST to secure a front row seat.
"We're gutted, but they've done the country proud," said Dani. "And I think this defeat will only make people love them more."
Coach Sarina Wiegman has built a winning team and mentality - and a generation of fans who have got used to winning.
Before kick-off, Holly Cornford, 30, said: "I started watching women's football seriously during the [2022] Euros and just thought it was incredible. Before that it felt like you had to jump through hoops to watch it.
"I don't think there's any chance it will go backwards from here", she said. "It's only going up."
Her friend Phoebe Shavelar, who's 25, said: "This England team just make me feel positive about women's sport in general.
"For a little boy, that dream was always there for them. That's changing for little girls now."
Among those watching was 10-year-old Isla Burton, from Horley, West Sussex.
Her dad Luke described them as a "football family" as he played for AFC Wimbledon, his sons compete at youth level and now Isla plays at Brighton's centre of emerging talent.
"The standard of women's football is amazing and for my daughter to be able to see that, it gives her drive and belief," Luke said.
"She was brought up on football but even five or 10 years ago I didn't know if she'd be able to have a career in it.
"But now there's just such a buzz around the sport."
Mum Sarah agreed, saying she hoped to see her daughter "up on that screen one day".
Similar events were held elsewhere across the country.
In Birmingham, the Witton Arms, next to Aston Villa's Villa Park, reopened after a refurbishment with a big screen and brand new fan zone.
Aston Villa fan Rhiannon Williams said: "It's good seeing how people have started watching it and [they] proved that they can play football.
"Hopefully Villa Park can be sold out at a women's game."
The crowd in Croydon watched as England started to try and break down a stubborn Spain side and there were groans when England went close early on (so close that five people sharing a bench ended up flat on their backs) and the nerves were palpable.
But across London, at a fan zone in Victoria Park in the east of the city, England supporters were stunned into silence as Olga Camona scored the opening goal on 29 minutes. A single Spain fan celebrated.
Back in Croydon there was still belief at half-time but the game slipped away from England.
In the second half, a penalty save from Mary Earps sent the crowd into raptures and pints were thrown in the air.
At a screening in North Walsham, Norfolk - the home town of England forward Lauren Hemp - there was hope England could still find an equaliser.
"We will keep working hard and cheering them on," said Nicola Wicks.
But in the end, there were tears.
In Croydon, a despondent Holly Sohail was consoled by friends after the final whistle.
"I woke up at 2am and was convinced we could win", she said dabbing at her eyes with her England shirt.
"But we'll come back. We will win this tournament in four years' time."
Nicola Byrne said: "We're devastated but they were amazing. We couldn't be any prouder. Will they be back? 100%."
Mum Helen Davies and daughters Emma and Laura, had arrived early, with their replica kits on.
And off the pitch, Emma said, this team's influence is beyond doubt.
"Girls are now seeing football as a career which never could before. Even some older players like Lucy Bronze - she wouldn't have dreamt of this as a child."
One of them who might go to bed tonight dreaming of playing on the big stage is Lilly Rush.
The three-year-old had one of the best seats in the house under the big screen alongside dad James Rush and mum Lisa Campbell.
"She plays football on a Saturday and loves it," Lisa said.
"This final will show her that playing sport is something can do when she grows up.
"Even just before the Euros in 2022 it was hard to imagine.
"Let's face it, everyone wants a team to believe in."
World Cup winners or not, England has one.