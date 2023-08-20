TV presenter Phil Spencer's parents die in car accident

Phil Spencer pictured in 2015Getty Images
Phil Spencer co-presents Channel 4's Location, Location, Location

The parents of TV presenter Phil Spencer have died after a car crash near their home, his co-star Kirstie Allsopp has said.

Anne and David Spencer died following the accident in Littlebourne, Kent on Friday afternoon.

Allsopp, best known for presenting Location, Location, Location, said she was sending her co-host "so much love".

"The only blessing is they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other", she added.

Sharing a recent photograph of the couple on Instagram, Allsopp said she was "desperately sad" and asked fans to "keep them in your thoughts and prayers".

"They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren," Alssopp wrote.

"I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family."

Spencer and Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location together for more than 20 years, appearing in 39 series of the Channel 4 property programme as well as spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.