England's women eye history in World Cup final
- Published
European champions England have the opportunity to create history for the second time in just over a year when they take on Spain in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney at 11am.
The Lionesses will look to claim the title for the first time, as well as become the first England team since 1966 to win a senior final on the world stage.
Standing in their way is a Spain side also playing in their maiden final, with some 75,000 fans expected at Stadium Australia.
Millions more will watch the match live on BBC One, with build-up from Australia starting at 9.45am.
The winners will become the fifth different nation to be crowned world champions in the ninth edition of the tournament.
The US (four times), Germany (two times), Norway and Japan are the only other winners.
"Everyone's talking about 1966, so let's be at our best on Sunday and try and be successful," said England manager Sarina Wiegman.
"Making a final is special but with this team and the challenges we had, how we find a way all the time to solve problems has been amazing - [it's] very special being in a final but now we want to win it too."
The Lionesses, who will be wearing their blue kit, are going for world glory 13 months after defeating Germany at Wembley to win the European Championship for the first time.