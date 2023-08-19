William 'sorry' for missing Lionesses World Cup final
The Prince of Wales has wished the England women's national team good luck ahead of the World Cup final and said he is sorry for not attending the game.
Prince William - who is president of the Football Association - isn't flying to Sydney for the final on Sunday.
In a video message alongside Princess Charlotte, he says "we're sorry we can't be there in person" , adding they are "so proud" of the Lionesses.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also not expected to attend the final.
In a video message posted on social media alongside Princess Charlotte, he said: "Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world.
"So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."
Charlotte, who is sat next to her father clutching a football in the clip, added: "Good luck Lionesses."
England are due to take on Spain at 11:00 BST on Sunday and could become the first England football team to win a World Cup since 1966.
Downing Street has previously said there are "no plans" for an extra bank holiday if England lift the trophy.
A government spokesperson said: "Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we'll find the right way to celebrate.
"As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend".
But the government is understood not to be considering a bank holiday as part of any post-tournament celebrations.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for a bank holiday if England make history by winning the tournament.