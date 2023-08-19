William 'sorry' for missing Lionesses World Cup final
- Published
The Prince of Wales has wished the England women's national team good luck ahead of the World Cup final and said he is sorry for not attending the game.
Prince William - who is president of the Football Association - isn't flying to Sydney for the final on Sunday.
In a video message alongside Princess Charlotte, he says "we're sorry we can't be there in person" , adding they are "so proud" of the Lionesses.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also not expected to attend the final.
In a video message posted on social media alongside Princess Charlotte, he said: "Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world.
"So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."
Prince William and Mr Sunak have been criticised by sports broadcaster Gabby Logan for not attending in person.
She told the BBC's Newscast podcast: "I have to say I'm disappointed that Prince William isn't going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other.
"I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men's World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men's World Cup, and I can't help thinking that they would be there.
"I don't know what prior engagements that can't be moved or if there's something that's enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national (importance)."
England are due to take on Spain at 11:00 BST on Sunday and could become the first England football team to win a World Cup since 1966.
Downing Street has previously said there are "no plans" for an extra bank holiday if England lift the trophy.
A government spokesperson said: "Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we'll find the right way to celebrate.
"As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend".
But the government is understood not to be considering a bank holiday as part of any post-tournament celebrations.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for a bank holiday if England make history by winning the tournament.
Foreign secretary James Cleverley and Lucy Frazer, the minister responsible for sports policy, will attend the final on behalf of the UK government.
England secured their place in the final by beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday.
In a statement issued after the match, the King - who is head of state of both the UK and Australia - paid tribute to both sides.
He said: "While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch - and for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."
How to watch the Women's World Cup final
The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 10am.
BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will have radio commentary as both sides aim to win their first World Cup.
The BBC Sport website and app will provide live text commentary.