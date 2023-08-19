Lucy Letby: Concerns inquiry will not have enough powers
Concerns have been raised that an inquiry into the murders carried out by Lucy Letby will be unable to compel witnesses to give evidence.
A non-judicial inquiry was ordered following Letby's conviction for the murder of seven, and attempted murder of six, babies at a Chester hospital.
But Samantha Dixon, City of Chester MP, said a judge was needed in a case as serious as this.
Conservative MP Dr Caroline Johnson said the right approach had been taken.
Letby was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another six babies at Countess of Chester Hospital following a lengthy trial.
She was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on six further counts of the same charge.
The Department of Health said the independent inquiry aimed to provide answers to the parents of babies Letby murdered or attempted to murder, and make sure lessons are learned.
The inquiry will not have the power to summon evidence or witnesses, as it is not a statutory inquiry, such as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
Labour's Ms Dixon said she welcomed the government's intention to move swiftly but added she was concerned about the risks.
"My concern is a non-statutory inquiry relies on the goodwill of witnesses to attend," she told BBC Breakfast.
"I think in a case as grave as this a judge would need to do that."
Former Crown Prosecution Service chief in north-west England Nazir Afzal, who prosecuted nurse Victorino Chua found guilty of murdering patients at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport in 2015, said a judicial inquiry had more force.
"When you have a judicial inquiry, there is some level of authority behind it that requires you to respond," he told BBC Breakfast.
"Unfortunately trust has broken down in this environment and many other cases."
He added that some recommendations made in the non-statutory inquiry for the Stepping Hill case had still not been complied with almost 10 years on.
But Dr Johnson, a consultant paediatrician and MP who sits on the health select committee, said lessons needed to be learned quickly and the government could order a statutory inquiry later if extra powers were required.
"I appreciate that people can't be compelled in quite the same way, I would hope that people would still nevertheless come forward," she said.
"If you have a situation where people were not coming and giving their answers to the inquiry, and extra powers are needed by the person who leads it, then the government will need to look again at the type of inquiry.
"But in the first instance the government has probably taken the right approach of getting the inquiry quickly."
In a statement following the verdict, Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it was "extremely sorry" the crimes happened in its hospital and it had since made "significant changes" to their services.
Former chief executive of the hospital Tony Chambers and former medical director Ian Harvey, who were in charge at the time Letby was working at Countess of Chester Hospital, have said they will co-operate fully with the inquiry into the case.
