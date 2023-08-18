'Ten chances' to stop Letby and 'How many more?'
- Published
Lucy Letby's conviction for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more in her care on a neonatal ward leads nearly all the front pages. Juxtaposing a picture of the smiling nurse at work holding a newborn baby with Letby's expressionless police mugshot, the Daily Mirror's front page asks: "How many more?".
- GROUNDBREAKING NEW SCIENCE: Professor Ben Garrod explores how versatile the basic skin structure truly is
- THE HIDDEN WORLD OF HOSPITALITY: Tom Kerridge lifts the lid on the industry he knows and loves