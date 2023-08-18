Lucy Letby: Government orders independent inquiry
- Published
The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances behind the "horrific" Lucy Letby baby murders.
The Department of Health said it will look at the wider circumstances surrounding what happened, including how concerns were dealt with.
Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies at a hospital in Chester.
She was also found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies whilst working in a neonatal unit.
The murders at Countess of Chester Hospital, between June 2015 and June 2016, make her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times.
A BBC investigation found hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against Lucy Letby and tried to silence doctors, according to a lead consultant.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need. I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so.
"Following on from the work already underway by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system."
Baby serial killer Lucy Letby
He added he wanted to send his "deepest sympathy" to all the parents and families affected by "this horrendous case".
An inquiry chair will be appointed in due course.
The government said a non-statutory public inquiry was found to be the most appropriate option. It means the inquiry will not have the power to summon evidence or witnesses as can be done in a statutory one - such as the UK Covid-19 public inquiry.
However, information is still usually shared when it is needed to keep people safe from serious harm or death.
Letby, 33, was not in the dock when the verdicts were given at Manchester Crown Court on Friday. She will be sentenced on Monday.
She had been accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10 whilst working at Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby, who denied all charges, was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder.
The jury could not reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder relating to four babies.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by the issues raised here, there are details of organisations that may be able to offer support on the BBC Action Line.