Norfolk and Suffolk police: Victims and witnesses hit by data breach
- Published
A total of 1,230 people, including victims of crime and witnesses, have had their data breached by Norfolk and Suffolk police forces.
The constabularies said the personal information was included in Freedom of Information responses due to a "technical issue".
They said the data was hidden from anyone opening the files but should not have been included.
It included descriptions of offences including sexual and domestic assaults.
The forces apologised for the incident.
They said the breached information was attached to responses to FOI requests for crime statistics issued by the police forces between April 2021 and March 2022.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police described the data as "hidden from anyone opening the files" and say they have found "nothing to suggest" the data has been accessed by "anyone outside of policing".