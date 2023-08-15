Norfolk and Suffolk police: Victims and witnesses hit by data breach
- Published
A total of 1,230 people, including victims of crime and witnesses, have had their data breached by Norfolk and Suffolk Police, the forces said.
The constabularies said the personal information was included in Freedom of Information responses due to a "technical issue".
They said the data was hidden from anyone opening the files, but it should not have been included.
The forces apologised for the incident.
They said the data included "descriptions of offences" said to include "domestic incidents" and "sexual offences, assaults, thefts and hate crime".