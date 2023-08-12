Jeremy Hunt: Chancellor's younger brother Charlie Hunt dies from cancer
- Published
The younger brother of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has died three years after being diagnosed with cancer.
Charlie Hunt, 53, was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2020.
The brothers raised £22,000 running the London Marathon for Sarcoma UK, which paid tribute to Charlie Hunt, calling him a "lovely man and a tireless fundraiser".
When fundraising for the race last October, Mr Hunt said he had "been in and out of hospital pretty constantly".
He also praised the "excellent" NHS treatment he had received.
Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive type of cancer that typically begins in the bones or soft tissue.
Mr Hunt, who ran an online bed and bath retailer based in Guildford, had undergone surgery on his leg, and later on both lungs during the three years since his diagnosis.
Last month in an interview, the chancellor described cancer as "life-changing" when asked about his brother.
The chancellor, who also lost his parents to cancer, told the Daily Mail in July he himself had skin cancer removed after spotting a mole on his head.
He said: "I had superb treatment from the NHS to remove it, but I am very aware of members of my own family who have had much tougher battles against cancer, and I know that's what families are going through up and down the country.
"My brother is doing OK, but like many families who have cancer, it is a life-changing thing."
Richard Davidson, chief executive of cancer charity Sarcoma UK, said Charlie had raised almost £140,000 in aid of the charity.
He said: "The unfortunate truth is that people only really become aware of what sarcoma is when it touches their life, or those in their family.
"We hope that Charlie's legacy will encourage thousands of others to seek information, advice, and support. It is critical that healthcare professionals gain a better understanding of sarcoma to improve diagnosis and treatment for the disease."
As well as raising money for Sarcoma UK, the brothers' efforts in running the London Marathon last year also raised funds for the Royal Surrey Cancer and Surgical Innovation Centre, a new facility being built in Guildford.
What is sarcoma?
- Sarcomas are uncommon cancers that can affect any part of the body
- A key symptom of sarcoma is a lump that gets bigger quickly, with many getting diagnosed when it is the size of a large tin of baked beans
- They typically affect the arms, legs and torso
- The cancers are rare, representing less than 2% of all cancers diagnosed in the UK each year
Source: Sarcoma UK