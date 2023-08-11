'Deadly bug on barge' and students' bunk bed 'battle'
The Home Office has been branded incompetent after asylum seekers were taken off the Bibby Stockholm barge due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria in its water supply, the Daily Telegraph reports. It writes Conservative MPs are furious over the situation, with one MP calling it an "embarrassment". Meanwhile, the paper features the original 90s supermodels Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford returning to the cover of Vogue.