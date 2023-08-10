'PM failing on climate' and 'NHS on the brink'

By BBC News
Staff

The Guardian are leading on Greenpeace stating that Rishi Sunak's government will go down in history for failing the UK over the climate crisis. It also has a story on how dozens have been killed in wildfires in Hawaii.

The Mirror
The Mirror has an exclusive on how Tory MP Theresa Villiers owned £70,000 of shares in Shell while she was environment secretary. She has apologised for her "failure" but Greenpeace says it shows how "close the Tory party is to the planet-wrecking industry".
Daily Express
The front page of the Daily Express is dominated by a story about how there could be a surge of Channel crossings made by migrants in small boats in the weeks ahead. The warning comes, it says, as the number of migrants reaching the UK by small boats since 2018 reaches 100,000.
The Times
The Times has a story on how strikes are pushing the NHS to a "tipping point" that will make it impossible to cut waiting lists. A walkout by junior doctors begins on Friday. The number of appointments cancelled due to industrial action is approaching one million, it reports. The Times also has a story on the number of migrants arriving on British shores on small boats hitting six figures.
Daily Mail
Health Secretary Steve Barclay writes in the Daily Mail that doctors must end their strikes and stop harming patients. He accuses the British Medical Association of being "reckless" and says medics have had a "substantial rise" that is more generous than other public sector workers.
Metro
The Metro is leading with the news that Wilko has collapsed into administration after failing to secure a rescue deal. The chain has so far been unable to find enough emergency investment to save its 400 shops and 12,500 workers. The Metro says the 93-year-old homeware retailer could "vanish like giants Woolworths and C&A".
The Financial Times
The Financial Times also leads on the collapse of Wilko, stating that it hopes to save 200 to 300 stores. The paper also has a piece on the NHS in England being "close to tipping point" over strikes.
The Sun
The Sun is leading on whether Harry Kane will finally leave Spurs for Bayern Munich. The London club have accepted an offer of £104 million but the England star is yet to confirm whether he will make the blockbuster move to Germany.
The i
The i leads on a story about a "mortgage rates war" as 13 lenders cut prices while millions still face hikes after the base rate rises. Halifax is set to sharply cut rates on some of its fixed mortgage deals, while NatWest follows suit with HSBC and Nationwide having cut some rates. But experts tell the i that there will be no return to very low rates.
Daily Star
And the Daily Star leads on a story about how extreme heatwaves are going to push Brits into ditch summer holidays in Spain due for "dull old Belgium"