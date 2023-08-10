Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk
- Published
Wilko, the High Street homeware retailer, has collapsed into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk.
The chain has been unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK.
Wilko had been working to secure a rescuer for the business which has been trading since 1930.
The firm's boss, Mark Jackson, said management had "left no stone unturned" in its attempts to save the business.
"But must concede that with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration," he said.
If a firm fails to buy any of the shops or parts of the business out of administration, Wilko risks becoming the biggest High Street causality this year.
The GMB union said the collapse was "entirely avoidable".
National officer Nadine Houghton said: "GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity".
Although the business has been struggling for some time, the depths of its problems emerged last week when it announced its intention to appoint administrators.
This gave Wilko 10 days to find secure a rescue, however it was unable to strike a deal within that timeframe.
Mr Jackson said Wilko had received "significant level of interest" which he said included "indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business".
But he said: "Without the surety of being able to complete the deal within the necessary time frame and given the cash position, we've been left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action."
Wilko has been struggling with sharp losses and low cash.
The company borrowed £40m from the restructuring specialist Hilco. It has already cut jobs, changed its leadership team and sold off a distribution centre.