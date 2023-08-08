'Immigration chaos' and 'Tory fury'

Image caption,

And the Daily Star has a story - under the headline "Order of the Wet Lettuce" - about how former PM Liz Truss is handing out 14 awards in her resignation honours list. When a political commentator joked that Truss had "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce" before she stepped down as PM after 45 days, the Daily Star responded by testing the theory on a live web-cam feed. And when the PM announced her resignation, nearly 20,000 people tuned in to congratulate the lettuce on outlasting her