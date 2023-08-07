Lostprophets' Ian Watkins' injuries not life threatening
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins' injuries are not life threatening after being stabbed in prison, say police.
The disgraced rock star was attacked in HMP Wakefield, while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
West Yorkshire Police said it was notified by staff at the prison of an assault on a prisoner on the afternoon of Saturday 5 August.
The force confirmed Watkins, 46, from Pontypridd, was taken to hospital, and inquiries into the attack are ongoing.
Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.
He was sentenced to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, but he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.
His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.
During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke "new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity".
Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.
Judges rejected an appeal by Watkins in 2014 to reduce the length of his jail term.
As a rock star in his 20s, he sold millions of albums around the world and commanded huge arena crowds.
Formed in 1997, Welsh rock band Lostprophets released five studio albums in total, including a number one album in the UK and two top 10 singles. They also saw some success in the US, where their second and third albums both reached the top 40.