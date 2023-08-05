'Appalling state of jails' and 'Sabotage!'

In an exclusive report, the Observer leads on "appalling" jail conditions in England and Wales. According to the paper's investigation, the vast majority of prisons - three-quarters - are providing inadequate conditions, or unacceptable treatment. The paper goes on to report that the chief inspector of prisons, the Tory chair of the justice committee and senior prison staff warned that the issues in prisons were fuelled by overcrowding. The paper also pictures Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan, who has been jailed for three years on corruption charges, which he denies, ahead of a key election.