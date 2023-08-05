'Appalling state of jails' and 'Sabotage!'

By BBC News
Staff

In an exclusive report, the Observer leads on "appalling" jail conditions in England and Wales. According to the paper's investigation, the vast majority of prisons - three-quarters - are providing inadequate conditions, or unacceptable treatment. The paper goes on to report that the chief inspector of prisons, the Tory chair of the justice committee and senior prison staff warned that the issues in prisons were fuelled by overcrowding. The paper also pictures Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan, who has been jailed for three years on corruption charges, which he denies, ahead of a key election.

In its Sunday issue, the Daily Star reports that summer is "finally" on the way after an unusually autumnal couple of days largely due to Storm Antoni - this year's first Met Office-named storm. "Never mind Storm Antoni's torrential rain and 70mph gales," the paper reads, "battered Britain is in for a rare treat this week... sunshine and soaring temperatures".
The Sunday Mirror headlines on mounting calls for the government to do more to support families in need of free school meals. In an interview with the paper, TV chef Jamie Oliver said free school meals should not be limited to term time "if we truly want to help people".
"Fat cats cash in on cost of living squeeze" is The Mail on Sunday's headline. It reports that top bosses working in sectors like banking, energy firms and supermarkets "raked in more than £100million in pay and perks" while many other Britons struggled with financial pressures exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.
The Sunday Times reports that, according to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now "the biggest threat to Britain's national security". The paper says Ms Braverman fears the group is "stepping up" its activities and, according to a source close to the home secretary, threats from Iran are "a big issue because they are getting much more aggressive and their appetite is increasing".
The Sunday Telegraph carries an alarming report about the technology used to make electric cars - as the UK works towards reaching its net zero targets. A senior government source told the paper that they worry that if a car part is manufactured overseas, other countries could collect intelligence and data from Britain. The source added: "If you have electric vehicles manufactured by countries who are already using technology to spy, why would they not do the same here?"
Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party of blocking asylum laws put in place by the Tory party. However, the paper goes on to report that Labour has insisted it will clear "a 13-year Tory backlog" of deportations.
The Sunday People reports on a nasal spray allegedly being sold on social media platform TikTok, which supposedly tans people's skin. According to the paper, sellers are using marketing that rips off the Barbie film to get people to use a product "linked to cancer". In other news, as Wrexham AFC returned to the EFL league, Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds - who is one of the club's owners - were pictured attending the match.