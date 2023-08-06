Lostprophets' Ian Watkins stabbed in jail - reports
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has been attacked in prison while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
The Mirror newspaper reports that the disgraced rock star, who is being held in HMP Wakefield, was stabbed.
A prison service spokesperson said police were investigating an incident that took place at the prison on Saturday.
They added: "We are unable to comment further while the police investigate".
Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.
The former frontman was sentenced to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, but he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.