Moose stabs Joe Pasquale and Gary Lineker applauded

Rip-Off Britain presenter Angela Rippon features on most of Saturday's front pages as she was announced as Strictly Come Dancing's oldest contestant at the age of 78. The TV star admits the prospect is a "scary one" in the Mirror's write-up. The tabloid's main story is about Lee Ryan, who in 1995 clinched a £6.5m lotto jackpot and who now works as a decorator doing up a posh homes in Chiswick, west London. He tells the paper he is a "spiritual billionaire" and is the happiest he has ever been.

Angela Rippon is pictured again on the Daily Express front page, alongside the tabloid's lead story on claims that victims of the "state pension injustice" will see some hope after losing out on £1bn worth of payouts. More than 230,000 women are thought to have been underpaid their state pension. King Charles features at the top of the masthead, as he plans to have a quiet moment of reflection a year after his mother died in September, according to the paper.
International students could squeeze out UK applicants to university science courses, according to the lead story in the Times. The paper says a higher share of overseas applicants could be admitted to help cover costs of expensive maths and engineering programmes. Below that, a striking image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanies claims other celebrities are "cautious" about being seen as close to the couple.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is the main feature on the front of Saturday's Daily Telegraph as the TV host and former England forward tells the broadsheet he was applauded in his local M&S in Barnes after being briefly suspended by the BBC in March. Elsewhere on the front page, a quirky Matt cartoon pokes fun at Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign, repeating his previous pledge to build a wall - but with his speech bubble emanating from inside what appears to be a prison.
Comedians share horror stories in Saturday's Guardian as the paper previews this month's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which got underway on Friday. The paper's lead story focuses on warnings from experts that England's childcare sector risks becoming a "playground for private equity".
Following on from Thursday's interest rates rise, the lead story in Saturday's i newspaper is an interview with the Bank of England governor, who says high street banks need to do more to help savers by passing on interest rate increases to their customers. The paper also looks ahead to the Community Shield - often seen as the curtain raiser to the new football league season - as Arsenal look to go one step further with Declan Rice in their ranks.
For the second time this week, Meghan Markle features on the front of the Daily Mail. But what catches the eye at the top of the front page is a huge bumper preview ahead of the new Premier League season, which is due to kick off next week. The lead story focuses on an investigation which alleges Albanian people-smuggling gangs have been providing return journeys from the UK to help criminals escape, using what it describes as "brazen TikTok adverts".
Finally, the Daily Star's splash story features Joe Pasquale opening up about being rushed to hospital after being "nearly killed" in a freak accident. The comic needed seven stitches to his leg after impaling himself on the bone of a moose's antlers in Skegness. Barbie fever continues to dominate cinemas, but the tabloid claims the film is responsible for a different kind of fever... a rise in coronavirus cases, it alleges.