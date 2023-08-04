Queen Elizabeth: No public event for anniversary of late monarch's death
There will be no official public event to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth, a royal spokesman has said.
The King is to spend 8 September "quietly and privately". The day also marks his own accession to the throne.
There are also no plans for a private gathering of the Royal Family on the anniversary.
Senior royals will be in Balmoral in Aberdeenshire over the summer, the place where the Queen died last year.
Queen Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 followed the longest reign of any British monarch.
The King is following his mother's tradition as she spent the anniversaries of her father's death, and the start of her reign, without official events, in what used to be termed "private reflection".
If there are other commemorative events in the week of the anniversary, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend.
The King and senior members of the Royal Family have also followed in the tradition of spending the summer in Scotland, with the King having a home, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, as well as Balmoral Castle.
It's expected that family members will be there at various times over the summer, but a Buckingham Palace spokesman has suggested they will not hold any formal, private, gathering to mark the death of the late Queen.
The Cabinet Office has said a national memorial to the late Queen will be commissioned "in due course".
