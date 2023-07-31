UK weather: When will it stop raining and the summer improve? Published 18 minutes ago

Image source, Shamrock_Sean Image caption, The rainy scene in Braunton, Devon, on Monday, shared by a BBC Weather Watcher

For weeks now, the UK's weather has been unsettled - with widespread rain, cooler temperatures and an autumnal feel.

This is all while much of southern Europe has been enduring dangerous, back-to-back heatwaves that have seen temperatures top 40C and large wildfires.

The two are linked - and crucially it's down to where the jet stream is. So how long will this weather last?

What's the forecast - and why is the weather so bad?

"This week and for much of next week it looks as though the unsettled weather will continue for the UK - so there will be further showers or longer spells of rain and at times strong winds," says Gemma Plumb, a BBC Weather forecaster.

Later this week, a change in airflow means temperatures will fall - and be pushed to below average in many areas. Temperatures are forecast to sit between 15 and 20C for the coming week.

"Any drier periods of weather for the UK next week are likely to be short-lived," she adds.

This Wednesday is also set to be particularly windy across southern parts of the UK - with strong winds especially likely along the south coast and through the English Channel.

"It is quite unusual to get these types of storms in August," says Gemma.

She explains it is because the jet stream - which flows high overhead and brings in high pressure, meaning dry and sunny weather - is not in the usual place.

The jet stream is normally to the north of UK but this year the jet stream is sat to the south of the UK. "This has brought areas of low pressure and unsettled weather to the UK over the last few weeks and has brought the hot weather to southern Europe."

Last summer's record 40C temperature was also down to the jet stream, which swept up hotter air from the equator. "We just haven't been in that weather pattern this summer," says the Met Office's Graham Dixon.

When will it stop raining?

It looks as though the unsettled weather will continue for the UK through much of August, says Gemma.

"There are signs that more prolonged drier, and slightly warmer, weather is possible later in the month, but more likely into September."

The Met Office also says dry weather is likely to arrive in the UK at the end of August - but says they are not expecting the kind of prolonged heat we saw last year.

"But there are some warmer interludes possible, more likely later in August," said Stephen Dixon from the Met Office.

For now though, July ends as it has been - with more rain.