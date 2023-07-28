Ulez expansion across London lawful, High Court rules
The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across all of London is lawful, the High Court has ruled.
Five Conservative-led councils had challenged the Labour mayor of London's plans to charge older, more polluting vehicles £12.50 a day from 29 August.
The judge said the mayor's expansion decision "was within his powers".
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London."
The judge, Mr Justice Swift, wrote: "Having carefully considered the decision published for the purposes of consultation, I'm satisfied sufficient information was provided to permit this wanting to respond to the consultation to provide informed responses.
"I'm further satisfied that when taking the decision on the grant to meet the cost of the vehicle scrappage scheme, the mayor understood the likely provision that would be made.
"While the consultation conducted was not in-depth, it was lawful."
Currently, the Ulez covers the area between the North and South Circulars, but this judgment means it will be spread across Greater London from the end of August.
On Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the mayor to reflect on the expansion in the wake of a by-election victory for the Conservatives in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he said was due to the "impact it's having on people".
Mr Khan said: "The decision to expand the Ulez was very difficult and not something I took lightly and I continue to do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have.
"This unambiguous decision today in the High Court allows us to press on with the difficult but vital task of cleaning up London's air and tackling the climate crisis."
Tim Oliver, the leader of Surrey County Council which was one of the authorities that brought the case, said: "Whilst we respect today's court decision, it is incredibly disappointing."
Four outer London councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon - also launched the action in February.
The new borders of the zone will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.
Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said: "While the principle of cleaning up London's air is the right one, it has come at a time where drivers can ill afford to replace their vehicles during a cost-of-living crisis.
"This is being made by worse by new evidence which shows drivers are having to pay far more than they should have to purchase a compliant vehicle on the second-hand car market."
