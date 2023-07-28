Ulez expansion across London lawful, High Court rules
- Published
The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across all of London is lawful, the High Court has ruled.
Five Conservative-led councils had challenged the Labour mayor of London's plans to charge older, more polluting vehicles £12.50 a day from 29 August.
Mr Justice Swift dismissed the legal challenge on all three grounds.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This landmark decision is good news as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London."
Mr Justice Swift said the mayor's expansion decision "was within his powers".
He wrote: "Having carefully considered the decision published for the purposes of consultation, I'm satisfied sufficient information was provided to permit this wanting to respond to the consultation to provide informed responses.
"I'm further satisfied that when taking the decision on the grant to meet the cost of the vehicle scrappage scheme, the mayor understood the likely provision that would be made.
"While the consultation conducted was not in-depth, it was lawful."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking to get the latest alerts.