Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun
- Published
The Duke of Sussex is to take The Sun newspaper to court over claims it used illegal methods to gather information on him.
Prince Harry's case is expected go to trial in the High Court next year after a judge ruled on Thursday that parts of his claim could proceed.
While his allegations of some illegal methods will go to trial, a judge dismissed his phone-hacking claims.
News Group Newspapers (NGN) has denied Harry's allegations.
Prince Harry has alleged that journalists and private investigators working for The Sun and now-defunct News of the World used unlawful methods to obtain information about him.
Lawyers for NGN have argued that he waited too long to bring the claim, and said it should therefore be dismissed.
The court previously heard Harry claim that a "secret agreement" was struck between Buckingham Palace and the newspaper company which had prevented him taking legal action sooner.
Now a judge has ruled that the part of Harry's claims which relates to various alleged illegal newsgathering methods can go to trial - but his allegations about phone hacking cannot.
A spokesperson for NGN called the ruling a "significant victory" for the company.
They said: "In arguing his case, the Duke of Sussex had alleged a "secret agreement" existed between him/Buckingham Palace and NGN which stopped NGN from asserting that the Duke's claim had been brought too late."The judge, Mr Justice Fancourt, found his claims in relation to the alleged 'secret agreement' were not plausible or credible."It is quite clear there was never any such agreement and it is only the Duke who has ever asserted there was."