Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences
- Published
Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, the Metropolitan Police has said.
He is accused of membership of a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000
The 56-year-old was arrested last week.
Another man, Khaled Hussein, of Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.
The 28-year-old was detained last week after arriving in the UK at Heathrow Airport.
Both men are being held in custody and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Monday.