Ann Clwyd: Former Labour MP for Cynon Valley dies
- Published
Former Labour MP Ann Clwyd has died at the age of 86.
She represented the Cynon Valley constituency for 35 years, and became the oldest woman to sit in the House of Commons before standing down in 2019.
The former BBC journalist served as an MEP before she was first elected as an MP in a 1984 by-election.
She held many political posts including shadow secretary of state for Wales, and chairwoman of the Parliamentary Labour Party.
In 1994, she staged a sit-in at Tower Colliery, near Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in protest at British Coal's decision to close the pit.
The miners were given the go-ahead to re-open the colliery the following year, after pooling their redundancy money to take it over. It continued producing coal until 2008.