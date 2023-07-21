Bibby Stockholm: Onboard the giant barge set to house asylum seekers
- Published
For the first time, reporters have been allowed onboard the Bibby Stockholm barge - the giant, floating accommodation complex that will house asylum seekers.
The barge is moored off Portland Port in Dorset and in the coming weeks will become home to 500 single men claiming UK asylum.
Walking around onboard, it has the feel of an old overnight ferry or an outdated motel - a bit of a faded 1980s/90s vibe.
Long, confusing corridors lead to relatively spacious cabins which include a desk, wardrobe, safe locker, TV and large windows.
Each room has an en-suite bathroom with a shower and there are additional facilities on each of the three floors.
There were originally 222 cabins - but the main contribution to increasing its capacity from 222 to 506 has been placing bunk beds in each room.
They're not the biggest beds, but the rooms don't feel too claustrophobic.
There's a TV room with a big screen and sofas, a multi-faith prayer room and a classroom which can be used for meetings and activities.
Some other communal spaces have been converted to extra dormitory space for four to six men - but we weren't allowed to see these.
The dining room is large, with a long serving counter and tables of six set out in rows.
The sample menu includes eggs and pancakes for breakfast, potato soup and beef stew for dinner. We're told it will change regularly and cater for individual needs and religious requirements.
There's a gym and outdoor recreational space in the two courtyards in the centre of the barge. The men will also have access to the dockside, within a fenced off area - we're told this is to ensure the security of the port which also sees cruise ships, cargo vessels and navy craft docking.
There will also be 24/7 security in place on board.
The men will receive healthcare onboard the barge or remotely from a team of experts, the NHS said on Friday - following concerns among the local community over the impact extra people would have on local health services.
Buses will be available hourly between 09:00 and 23:00 to take asylum seekers to Portland or Weymouth. It's not a curfew, but if they aren't back there will be a "welfare call" to check they're OK.
The government clearly wants to show that this accommodation isn't cruel or inhumane - but the Home Office has always described this as "basic and functional".
It certainly doesn't have ocean liner splendour - there's no grand staircase, fine artwork or sculpture. The stairwells feel quite industrial.
It is light, clean and currently seems reasonably comfortable.
Some of the journalists on our visit felt the standard is better than some of the hotels currently housing asylum seekers. Of course, our stay only lasted one hour.
Some men may be on board for nine months. And once it's full to capacity, conditions could feel very different.
The government says it is currently spending £6m per day housing more than 50,000 migrants in hotels.
The Home Office says that by the autumn, they aim to house about 3,000 asylum seekers in places that aren't hotels - such as the barge, and former military sites Wethersfield in Essex and Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Last week, the Home Office announced that the first asylum seekers had moved to Wethersfield. Fifty people are expected in the first group housed on the Bibby Stockholm.
As the vessel arrived on Tuesday morning, it was met with protests from local residents and human rights groups.
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the government had been "clear that those who arrive in the UK illegally should not be housed in expensive hotels".
"Our use of alternative accommodation sites and vessels provide basic and appropriate standards for small boats arrivals while their claims are determined," he said.
Dorset Council is receiving £3,500 per occupied bedspace on the Bibby Stockholm, with additional funding provided to the local NHS and police, the Home Office said.
The council has also received almost £380,000 in a one-off grant to help support local charity and voluntary organisations provide services on board, it is understood.