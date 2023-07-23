New British Humanitarian Medal to honour UK disaster rescuers
- Published
A new British medal is being launched to honour people who have responded to major disasters and emergencies, such as earthquakes and floods.
Approved by King Charles, the Humanitarian Medal will recognise the efforts of emergency workers and relief teams, including charities, service personnel and health workers.
It will honour the "unsung heroes" in emergencies both abroad and in the UK.
This could be natural disasters, but also war zones and epidemics.
Alongside military and civilian honours, the new Humanitarian Medal will recognise those working in the most serious of disasters, including tsunamis, hurricanes and major industrial accidents.
The medal could also be for a sustained response to a health crisis, such as the efforts to tackle Ebola in West Africa.
Eligibility for the Humanitarian Medal will be for those providing assistance on behalf of the UK government, but it will not be restricted to British nationals, says the Cabinet Office.
The medal, with an image of the King on one side and the words "for humanitarian service" on the other, will become immediately available, or at least as soon as support is sent to a disaster or catastrophe, whether in the UK or overseas.
Earlier this year King Charles went to meet grieving families in London who had lost relatives in the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.
A Syrian man who had lost his mother, father and other family members told the King of the urgent need for more international rescue teams to reach those trapped below rubble.
But the government has faced criticism from aid agencies over its longer-term humanitarian efforts, with its reduction in spending on overseas aid.
MPs on the International Development Committee and development agencies have also highlighted that billions from the overseas aid budget is now being spent within the UK, such as for hotel costs for refugees, rather than helping countries overseas.
International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said the humanitarian medal would recognise those who "show such courage and serve as inspiration in a range of desperate situations".
"Our work around the world depends on these extraordinary people, and this award honours their outstanding contribution in responding to a major crisis," he said.