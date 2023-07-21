Queen Elizabeth's name will be 'closely protected'
- Published
The name of the late Queen Elizabeth is going to be "closely protected" in terms of how it can be used for naming buildings, parks or businesses.
The Cabinet Office has issued guidance warning of the controls on using royal titles, and says for the late Queen permission will be "sparingly granted".
It means that local groups or firms or pubs cannot just use her name.
An "official national memorial" to the late Queen is expected "in due course", says the Cabinet Office.
There are many places and businesses named after historic royal names - including the Queen Vic pub in BBC TV's EastEnders soap opera - but official guidance has recently been issued, warning about the legal limits for modern royal names.
In particular there are concerns about ensuring the late Queen's name is only used in "dignified and appropriate" ways.
"The full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be closely protected to preserve the rarity of the honour," says a government spokeswoman.
The Cabinet Office says that many organisations or community groups might want to have a memorial to the late Queen, such as naming a park, or local amenity, or business or street after her.
But there's a warning that "strict standards are applied", with inquiries in England and Northern Ireland managed by the Cabinet Office, and by the governments in Scotland and Wales.
The use of "Queen Elizabeth II" will "only be granted for applications with strong royal connections," says the government guidance.
"Requests that incorporate 'memorial' or 'remembrance' in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favourably, where possible," says the advice for applications to use the name.
There are already some projects named after the late Queen, including the Elizabeth Line on the London underground.
This was one of the last public projects opened by Queen Elizabeth. There had been doubts about her attendance, but she surprised people by carrying out the official opening, at Paddington Station last May.