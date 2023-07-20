Supermarkets told to make pricing clearer to help shoppers
- Published
- comments
Supermarkets have been told to make their pricing clearer to help shoppers find the best deals.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said unclear pricing could be hampering people's ability to compare products.
The CMA said retailers should "make the necessary changes or risk facing enforcement action".
The watchdog also called on the government to bring in reforms to tighten the law.
The CMA'sfindings follow a review into how grocery retailers display unit pricing information in-store and online.
It said: "We've found that not all retailers are displaying prices as clearly as they should, which could be hampering people's ability to compare product prices.
"We're writing to these retailers and warning them to make the necessary changes or risk facing enforcement action."
Under current rules, most products should be priced per unit either by kilogram or by litre. But the CMA found examples of retailers using grams and millilitres.
It said that in some instances the same type of product, such as liquid laundry detergent, was priced per unit using different metrics, "making it hard for shoppers to compare prices on a like-for-like basis".
While food price inflation remains at historically high levels - 17.3% in June - the watchdog said evidence it had collected indicated that competition issues had not been driving this.
However, it added that not everyone was able to benefit fully from strong competition, "particularly those who cannot travel to large stores or shop online, and therefore may rely on higher-priced convenience stores".