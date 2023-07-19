Kevin Spacey's accusers left feeling worthless, jury told
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey left the four men who made allegations against him in a sexual assault trial feeling small, diminished and worthless, prosecutors have said.
Summing up, Christine Agnew KC told Southwark Crown Court the case involved an "enormous imbalance of power".
Kevin Spacey denies nine counts of sexual assault between 2001 and 2013.
Earlier, the jury was told four counts against him had been removed because of legal technicalities.
The four indecent assault charges, which were alternative, lesser counts, were struck off by the judge due to a "legal technicality" - not because the prosecution had abandoned any allegation.
In her closing speech, prosecutor Ms Agnew told jurors the case was "about power and taking advantage of that power".
She questioned Mr Spacey's claim that his accusers were motivated by money and suggested the trial was a result of his "aggressive, oppressive and intimidatory behaviour".
There was no doubt he was "a very famous and lauded actor" who was "used to getting his own way", she said - and his behaviour made his accusers "feel small, it made them feel diminished, it made them feel worthless".
"He is undoubtedly someone who is kind to those he chooses to be kind to," she said, referring to character witnesses for Mr Spacey.
But she added: "History is littered with those who are benevolent to some and cruel to others."
She went on to say it was "not simply a strength-in-numbers case" against Mr Spacey but that of four separate men who told friends and family, the police and then the court their stories in search of justice.
These men were entitled to the same protection in law as a woman, she told the jury at Southwark Crown Court.
"Why on earth should these men put up with what they say has happened to them?" she asked.
She added they were not motivated by "money, money, money" but instead had come forward because they no longer wanted to be the "secret keeper" for someone who had abused them.
Mr Spacey, 63, denies using his celebrity to get people into bed, and has rejected claims he is a sexual bully.
He previously called the case against him "weak".
His defence lawyers are expected to sum up their case on Thursday.