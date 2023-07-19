UK PM says sorry to LGBT veterans for military gay ban
- Published
Rishi Sunak has apologised for the treatment of LGBT veterans after they were sacked or forced out of the military for being gay.
The UK PM said the ban was an "appalling failure" of the British state.
It was illegal to be gay in the British military until 2000 - with thousands of veterans thought to be affected.
It comes after a long-awaited report into their treatment was published on Wednesday.
Addressing MPs in parliament, the prime minister said: "Many endured the most horrific sex abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment all while bravely serving this country.
"Today on behalf of the British state I apologise."
Veterans have previously told the BBC how their lives were devastated by the ban.
One woman, who was dismissed after telling her bosses she was gay in 1978, kept her sexuality secret for another 30 years and said she had been "robbed" of her life.
The LGBT Veterans Independent Review, led by Britain's first openly gay judge Lord Etherton, launched last year and heard evidence from 1,145 veterans who were impacted by the ban.
51-year-old Emma Riley was a Royal Navy radio operator for three years before she was arrested and discharged for being a lesbian after telling a colleague her sexuality in the early 1990s.
She told the BBC that she welcomed the report, and that she hoped it would be put into place "swiftly."
"Having our history, experiences and enormous pain acknowledged and apologised for, hearing that the Armed Services and government that perpetuated institutional bullying will now be held accountable to finally support LBGT+ Veterans, is a relief," she said.