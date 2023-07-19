Met Police apologise over Daniel Morgan murder probe
- Published
The Met Police has apologised to the family of private detective Daniel Morgan, who was murdered in 1987.
They have reached a settlement and admitted liability for failings in their investigation of his death.
Commissioner Mark Rowley said Mr Morgan's loved ones had been "repeatedly and inexcusably let down" by the force since inquiries began.
He added the case had been "marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence, and defensiveness".
Mr Morgan was found with an axe in his head in the car park of a pub in Sydenham, south-east London.
An independent panel found in 2021 that the Met repeatedly covered up its failings to protect its reputation.
The panel, led by Baroness O'Loan, said this meant it was unlikely anyone would be brought to justice.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.
