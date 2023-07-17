Sir Elton John gives evidence in Kevin Spacey trial
Sir Elton John has given evidence as a defence witness at actor Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial.
The musician was asked about Mr Spacey's attendance at a party hosted by the singer at his home in Windsor.
Mr Spacey is alleged to have sexually assaulted a man who was driving him to the event. He denies going to the party in the year the prosecution claim.
The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 sexual offence charges against four men between 2001 and 2013.
Sir Elton appeared by video link from Monaco. He answered questions around whether Mr Spacey had ever attended the White Tie and Tiara Ball that the musician held every year at his home.
The singer said Mr Spacey attended in 2001. One of the actor's accusers had given evidence to say a sexual assault happened on route to the ball in 2002, which Spacey denies attending.
Speaking about the ball in 2001, Sir Elton said: "Yes, he came in white tie, and he came straight from a private jet. Yes, I don't think he'd wear white tie otherwise."
Sir Elton said Mr Spacey stayed overnight at his home in Windsor after the event, but could not remember him visiting the property after that.
Sir Elton's husband, David Furnish, also gave evidence and said he remembered Mr Spacey attending the event in question, adding "as an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of excitement he was at the ball".
Mr Spacey has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He also denies four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The Hollywood star won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2000 for American Beauty as well as Emmy nominations for his role in House of Cards.
The trial continues.