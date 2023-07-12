Kevin Spacey: Jurors read actor's police interviews during trial
Jurors were read transcripts from police interviews with Kevin Spacey during the prosecution's final day of evidence in his sex assault trial.
The actor was questioned five times by Met Police officers in New York and London in 2019. He was not under arrest during the interviews.
Spacey, 63 said he was "baffled" by one allegation and didn't recognise two of his accusers, the court heard.
The Hollywood star denies 12 alleged sex offences between 2001 and 2013.
Jurors at Southwark Crown Court have heard evidence from four men who claim the actor attacked them, as well as witnesses supporting their accusations.
Barrister Shauna Ritchie ended the prosecution's case by telling the court how Spacey told police he didn't recognise a man who claims to have been assaulted in the actor's flat.
The man alleges he went to the actor's flat seeking career advice, and woke up with Spacey performing a sex act on him.
He told police he would "never" have performed a sex act on anyone without their consent, adding: "I have had a number of consensual one-night stands with many members of the theatre world in my property."
Spacey also said he did not recognise another complainant, who alleges Spacey grabbed him "like a cobra" after they met at a West End theatre.
He told police he was "deeply hurt" and "baffled" by accusations from another accuser, who says he was made to swerve his car off the road when Spacey grabbed him while he was driving.
The actor said he may have made a "clumsy pass" at his final alleged victim but denied deliberately attacking him.
The interviews were conducted voluntarily with the actor and his attorneys.
Spacey has been described as a "predator" and a "sexual bully" during previous hearings over incidents which allegedly took place in the UK.
The American spent time living in London during his stint as the director of the Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.
During cross-examination of witnesses, Spacey's defence team questioned the motivations and integrity of his accusers, including that they are seeking financial gain.
Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
All four accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.
The trial continues.