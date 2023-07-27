Herpes deaths: Why did our daughters die after Caesareans?

She now believes the trust was not being honest, however. Though Kimberley had been treated at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, and Samantha at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, the same surgeon had performed both Caesarean operations, an inquest into both women's deaths heard. And by the time of that meeting, the trust knew this. At the inquest, the trust did not deny that it withheld this information from the families.