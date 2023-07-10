Kevin Spacey 'attacked man while he slept', London sex assault trial told
- Published
An aspiring actor who sought career advice from Kevin Spacey claims he woke up with the star performing a sex act on him after being invited to his flat.
The last of four men in the trial who claim they were sexually assaulted by the US actor gave evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday.
He said he was afraid to go to the police because he was in a "David and Goliath" situation.
The US actor denies 12 sex offences between 2001 and 2013.
His trial heard how the complainant was invited to Spacey's flat in the Waterloo area of London - where he was staying during his stint as the director of the Old Vic theatre - after seeking him out for career mentorship.
Jurors were played a recording of the complainant's police interview, in which he said he was initially "really excited" the Hollywood star was taking an interest in his career.
The man - who was 23 at the time of the alleged offence - drank beer, smoked cannabis and ate pizza with Mr Spacey.
He said: "I thought 'what a good person taking time to help me out'. That quickly went.
"He was slightly despondent in conversation and didn't really want to talk about acting. Everything was very quick.
"Nothing was a developing conversation. In hindsight, he just had one thing he wanted to do. He obviously had one thing on this mind."
The court heard the man claim that Spacey gave him a "low-waisted hug" and put his head in his crotch while they were sitting on a couch.
He told police during the recorded interview that he was "a bit tipsy", adding: "It's unusual in my behaviour to just conk out and that's what I did."
Recounting the alleged assault, he said his "very first image" after waking up was the actor performing a sex act on him.
The complainant told police: "I said no, he kind of carried on and I pushed him, and he stopped.
"He stood up. My belt was still together but my buttons were undone. I was zipping up and massively in shock.
"He said I think it was best you go. He said I should leave, and I shouldn't tell anyone about this.
"Because I was in such shock, I don't know what I thought."
The man said he had heard Spacey liked "young, straight boys" but "didn't know at that point he was a predator".
He said he cried while waiting for a bus home and had been afraid to go to police over the incident.
Asked why he had not initially reported it, he said: "It's David and Goliath isn't it, and speaking to police, and being the only one.
"I did not have the confidence…it was so deeply buried. I didn't even tell friends."
In January, Mr Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Spacey's legal team have accused complainants of over-exaggerating or fabricating their stories during earlier hearings in the trial.
All four accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.
The trial continues.
Additional reporting by Sean Seddon