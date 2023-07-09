Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school car crash
- Published
A second girl has died from her injuries after a car crashed into a school in south-west London on Thursday - also killing another girl.
The Metropolitan Police has named eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad as the second victim.
It was previously announced that Selena Lau, also eight, died after the incident in Wimbledon.
In a statement released by the police on Sunday, Nuria's family described her as the "light of our lives".
The girl "embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her," the statement added.
Nuria's family said they were announcing the news with "profound sorrow", and made a request for privacy.
They also thanked emergency services and those working at St George's Hospital, as well as the parents of Nuria's classmates and school staff, "for all they have done to ease Nuria's journey".
Several people were taken to hospital after Thursday's crash at The Study Preparatory School, which involved a Land Rover.
The other girl, Selena Lau, received her own family tribute after her death was announced on Thursday.
Family members described her as an "intelligent and cheeky girl" who was "adored and loved by everyone".
A woman in her 40s remains in a serious condition in hospital.
The driver of the vehicle - a 46-year-old woman - has been bailed until late July, having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers have asked the public to avoid speculation while an investigation is carried out, but have said they are not treating the crash as terror-related.
Thirty-five police vehicles were sent to the scene, and officers teamed up with paramedics to give first aid to a number of people who were injured.
An end-of-term tea party had been taking place at the school when the vehicle crashed through the fence and into a building.
Meanwhile, London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances to the scene and treated 16 people.
The private girls' school is just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which has been hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.