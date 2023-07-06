Stephen Lawrence case: 'Disgrace' retired detectives will not be charged, says mother
The mother of Stephen Lawrence says she is "bitterly disappointed" that four retired detectives who ran a failed investigation into her son's murder will not face criminal charges.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence said her "hope has been in vain" and the Crown Prosecution Service announcement was a "disgrace".
She said she would now seek a review of the CPS decision.
Stephen was 18 when he was killed in a racist attack in south London in 1993.
The initial investigation failed to bring anyone to justice. Two of the murderers were eventually jailed in 2012.
In a statement, Baroness Lawrence said "not a single police officer has been disciplined or will be charged" over the investigation, adding: "In my opinion the police have, yet again, got away 'scot free'."
Announcing its decision, the CPS said it understood its news "may be deeply disappointing" to Stephen's family.
The officers had been investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), but the CPS chose not to pursue a criminal prosecution after considering a file of evidence for nearly three years.
The IOPC investigation ended up focusing on the four senior officers from the first murder investigation, and their handling of the early part of the case.
In 2020, the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the CPS, which was asked to consider whether they may have committed the criminal offence of misconduct in public office.
The criminal offence of misconduct in public office is committed when the office holder acts - or fails to act - in a way that constitutes a breach of the duties of that office.
Last week a BBC investigation identified a sixth suspect in the murder and exposed a series of police failings in relation to him.
