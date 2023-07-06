Kevin Spacey: Actor came out to 'disguise' behaviour, jury told
An alleged victim of sexual assault by Kevin Spacey has accused the actor of coming out as gay to "disguise" his behaviour, a court has heard.
The man told Southwark Crown Court he was was "incredulous" that the star "could be so insensitive", and claimed the decision to come out was "somebody not taking ownership".
He rejected suggestions from Mr Spacey's lawyer that some things he told police were "completely untrue".
The American actor denies 12 charges.
The complainant, who was cross examined for more than two hours on Thursday by defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC, said the alleged encounter dated back to 2005.
He spoke from behind a screen, as Mr Spacey listened from the glass-walled dock.
The alleged victim said he felt "belittled" and "worthless" after the incident in a theatre in London's West End - telling a jury the alleged assault felt like it lasted an "eternity".
"The way he treated me - I felt subhuman. I felt completely powerless," he added.
On Wednesday, jurors heard the alleged victim's police interview, in which he said Mr Spacey "smelt of booze" before grabbing him "like a cobra".
He said Mr Spacey had directed a "machine gun" of "vile comments" at him.
"It was horrific. I've never had anyone speak to me in that way," he said during Thursday's cross examination.
"He wasn't screaming at me, but it was like a torrent.
He added he was then physically attacked by the actor, who he said grabbed his penis.
"I didn't scream. I didn't shout. I was in such shock," he added.
Asked how this could have happened at a busy event where there were lots of people, he responded "I think it's the phrase "hiding in plain sight".
The complainant said he had only told one friend about what had happened.
When questioned on this he said that "it was a completely different climate, way before MeToo". He said he would have been seen as a "troublemaker".
Mr Spacey, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a "sexual bully".
He has pleaded not guilty to 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013. These include seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.
The trial continues.