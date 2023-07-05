Kevin Spacey grabbed man like a cobra, court hears
- Published
Actor Kevin Spacey grabbed a man "like a cobra" in a West End theatre and made a "barrage of vile comments" which were of a sexual nature, a court has heard.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the Hollywood star "smelled of booze" and grabbed him with "such force it was really painful".
In a police interview, played at Southwark Crown Court, the man said he froze and pushed Mr Spacey's arm away.
The American actor is facing 12 charges, all of which he denies.
On the fourth day of Mr Spacey's trial, jurors watched the taped police interview of one of the complainants, a man who alleges he was sexually assaulted by Mr Spacey while at a theatre event in 2005.
The man said that when they were alone, Mr Spacey grabbed his penis "like a cobra coming out and getting hold".
"It was aggressive," he said. "It wasn't trying to be a seduction. It was angry."
Asked about Mr Spacey's response, he said "he sort of laughed".
On his first impressions of Mr Spacey, the man said: "My opinion when he arrived was he smelled of booze. He looked dishevelled. He did not look like he had been to sleep."
The man told the police officer he was "taken aback" by the alleged crude comments made by the star, saying: "It was very aggressive. I have never had anyone talk to me in that way."
He said he was "feeling very shocked" and was "feeling very uncomfortable".
"It was an abuse of power," the man said.
Asked why he had come forward to police, he said it was as if he had "allowed somebody, in a way, to denigrate me".
"I hope he does the right thing - if he apologises then maybe I won't want him to go to court," he told police.
"I hope unburdening for me will bring some closure and justice. Because it was an injustice."
Mr Spacey, 63, is accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.
He pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
All four accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.
The trial continues.