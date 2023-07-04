Kevin Spacey trial: Actor grabbed accuser's crotch, court hears
- Published
Actor Kevin Spacey kissed a man twice and grabbed his crotch while telling his alleged victim to "be cool", a court in London has heard.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges he was approached by the actor after he accidentally let his dog out.
His police interview was played to jurors at Southwark Crown Court during the third day of Mr Spacey's trial.
The American actor is facing 12 charges, all of which he denies.
The accuser told police in the recording that he was working in a pub at the time when the actor came in with a small dog.
He said Mr Spacey sat by the sofa area and introduced himself.
The man later told the actor that there were "very limited" things to do in the area where they were and that he was meeting some friends at another pub after he finished work.
The man told the detective that Mr Spacey replied: "Cool, I might see you down there".
When the man got to the other pub, he said he heard an American accent calling his name and looked up to see Mr Spacey.
The complainant then told the detective that he and others then went back to where Mr Spacey was staying for some drinks.
It was during the drinks that the complainant said he was looking for a coat in one of the cupboards, and remembered a "little dog" shooting out between his legs.
The man said he turned around, picked up the dog and put the animal back in the room.
It was then he alleged that the actor came towards him in a "huggy motion".
"We did an awkward man-hug... he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing.
"At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words 'be cool, be cool' twice.
"I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall. I said 'I am sorry, I don't bat for that team'."
He said Mr Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face and left the room.
The complainant said he then stood "momentarily for a couple of seconds almost in disbelief that that happened".
He left the property, and rang his father in a "bit of a panicky state".
In the police interview he told the detective he remembers thinking his father wouldn't believe him because it was April Fool's Day.
Mr Spacey is accused of one charge of sexual assault in relation to this complainant, which the actor denies.
In January, Mr Spacey - who is referred to in court proceedings by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler - pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
It is these 12 charges which Mr Spacey is currently on trial for, brought by four men stretching from 2001 to 2013.
All four accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.
The trial continues.