BBC Weather shows wrong temperatures after technical glitch
The BBC Weather app and website are showing users unusually low temperatures for their area amid technical difficulties.
They are forecasting temperatures in single figures across the country throughout the coming days.
It comes amid a spell of warm weather that has seen daytime temperatures consistently above 20C in recent weeks.
BBC Weather apologised for the issue and said it was working on a fix with its data suppliers.
The issue has also affected television broadcasts, with screens during the forecast on BBC News At Ten displaying the predicted temperature in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London as 8C every day from Monday to Thursday.
In a statement BBC Weather said: "Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app. We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault."