Rwanda policy: Government loses legal challenge in Court of Appeal

People wearing bright protective clothing alighting a rescue boat on a beachPA Media

The government has lost the latest round in the legal battle over its Rwanda deportation policy.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favour of a group of people who arrived in the UK in small boats, plus an asylum charity, who argued the policy is unlawful.

A panel of three judges were split over whether Rwanda qualified as a "safe third country" for UK asylum cases to be heard, and two said it did not.

It is likely ministers will challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

