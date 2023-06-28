Kevin Spacey jury sworn in for sex offences trial
A jury has been sworn in ahead of the trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for alleged sex offences.
The 63-year-old Hollywood star has previously denied the 12 charges against four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault.
Wearing a navy suit, light blue shirt and pink tie, he smiled and waved as he walked into London's Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.
He arrived in a taxi, and took a moment to say good morning to those gathered.
Before the jury panel was selected, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors Mr Spacey would be "gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films", and said it would not preclude them from hearing the case.
Two reserve jurors were also selected to sit through the opening of the prosecution.
Mr Justice Wall told the jury panel of 14 that the case is one which has "quite obviously" attracted a lot of media attention but that they "must avoid this coverage where you can".
"A particular danger, especially in a case like this where the defendant has a public profile, is using your computer to research things" he said.
"You must avoid please using it in any way for anything to do with this trial."
Jurors are set to hear about allegations against Spacey from between 2001 and 2013, with the full charge sheet read in open court.
The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.
In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in June, Mr Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case".
Mr Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK "to establish his innocence" and "proceed with his life".
The actor was the artistic director at the Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.
His acting credits include The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, both of which he won Academy Awards for, and more recently a lead role as Francis Underwood in the Netflix political drama House of Cards.
Spacey is on unconditional bail and prosecutor Christine Agnew KC is due to open the case on Friday.