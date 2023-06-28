Hancock before Covid Inquiry and doctors to strike

By BBC News
Staff

A number of the papers lead with Matt Hancock's appearance before the Covid Inquiry on Tuesday. The Metro reports that the "shamed" former health secretary, who resigned in 2021 after being caught kissing an aide in breach of lockdown rules, told the hearing that the UK's pandemic preparations had been too concerned with the "consequences of disaster". He said the plans had always assumed it would not be possible to stop a virus spreading, so had focused on questions like how to procure enough body bags or find space for the dead instead of how to suppress an outbreak.

The Daily Express quotes Hancock saying he is "profoundly sorry" for the failings in the pandemic planning and that he wants to be "brutally honest" about them so as to make sure the country is better prepared for future outbreaks.
"Sorry is not enough," reads the headline in the Daily Mirror. The paper says bereaved relatives of those who died during the pandemic "refused to accept" Hancock's apology, with one quoting saying, "Talk is cheap."
The Daily Telegraph leads with the news that senior doctors have voted in favour of a 48-hour walk out from 20 July, just two days after the end of a planned five-day strike by junior doctors. The paper says the action will leave the health service able to provide only the most urgent and emergency care and quotes Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, calling the situation "unchartered territory for a post-pandemic NHS".
The Times says that water companies are drawing up plans to increase bills by up to 40% to pay for the cost of tackling the sewage crisis and the consequences of climate change. The paper says the news has "alarmed ministers" and that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will raise the matter at a meeting with officials from industry regulator Ofwat on Wednesday.
A "withering" report by the Committee on Climate Change, a public body tasked with advising the government on addressing climate change, has said the UK is missing its net zero targets on almost every front, according to the Guardian. The paper says the report found there had been insufficient progress in areas ranging from home insulation and behaviour changes to transport emissions and the installation of new wind and solar farms.
The Sun carries a "poignant" text sent by the partner of Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance in January sparked a weeks-long police search, an hour after she is now known to have drowned. "Have you got lost?" it reads. The paper says Paul Ansell broke down as he told the inquest into Bulley's death that she had been an "amazing" mum. A coroner ruled on Tuesday that Bulley's death had been an accident and that she had not had "any desire" to take her own life.
Vladimir Putin has admitted that the Russian state paid billions of dollars to fund the operations of the Wagner paramilitary group, the Financial Times reports. The paper says that, "after years of denials", Russia's president confirmed the group had been "completely financed" from the Kremlin, adding that he is moving to subsume Wagner into the official military following the mutiny over the weekend.
The i reports that Russia sent a presidential plane to Washington DC on Tuesday night to return some of its diplomats to Moscow. It says it comes amid geopolitical tensions after the mutiny and attempts by Western governments to signal that they are not pursuing regime change in Russia.
And the Daily Star says an expert has warned that 99% of dogs would benefit from a holiday to improve their mental health.